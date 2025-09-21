UCF football head coach Scott Frost out-coached his former NFL defensive coordinator Saturday. Then called out the disrespect his Knights endured ahead of facing Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

Belichick, who briefly coached Frost with the New York Jets in the mid 1990s, ruffled some UCF feathers beforehand. Frost sent a blunt message after the Knights smacked Belichick's Tar Heels 34-9 in Orlando.

“We're not Central Florida, we're UCF,” Frost boldly said.

"𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚. 𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐂𝐅." Scott Frost says #UCF uses disrespect as ammo. He says they have a long history of being disrespected but the Knights play better with a chip on their shoulders Knights are 3-0 for the third straight season pic.twitter.com/oIi5ro2IPi — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

UCF looked locked in from the jump. Belichick, meanwhile, had Jordon Hudson sparking reactions with her pregame sideline visit.

The Knights showed more focus, speed and relentless energy compared to Belichick's team. Including beating Belichick in areas the head coach is known for.

How UCF, Scott Frost dismantled Bill Belichick, North Carolina

Frost went from quarterback to safety during a time Belichick ran the Jets defense in 1998 and 1999. He found ways to beat Belichick in some of his own areas of expertise.

Article Continues Below

Frost's “UCFast” offense converted all four of their fourth down conversions, even pummeling Belichick's defensive front in the trenches to gain the first downs. UCF then forced two takeaways including this interception deep in UNC territory.

Frost's offense won the ball control battle too — holding the ball for 33:47. The former collegiate quarterback for Nebraska turned to one more past Belichick staple: The ground game, hitting 143 yards while bottling UNC to 63 (averaged 2.5 yards per carry).

In total, UCF outgained UNC 366 to 217 for combined offensive yards. North Carolina never scored in the first or fourth quarter too.

Dual-threat QB Tayven Jackson tallied 289 yards throwing and running. He scored twice through one rushing score and a passing touchdown. Jaden Nixon and Myles Montgomery scored ground-based TDs for UCF.

Kylan Fox caught the lone TD pass from Jackson. Dylan Wade led UCF with five catches for 47 yards.

Frost is now 1-0 against the man who once coached him in the green and white. The two won't meet again until 2027 in Chapel Hill. Frost has even won his last 16 games as the UCF head coach.