North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick is dealing with his first opponent in 2025. But it's not Duke or North Carolina State. CBS News surfaced as Belichick's rare obstacle as Tar Heels coach.

The 73-year-old Belichick has come under fire for his awkward interview with journalist Tony Dokoupil for CBS Sunday Morning. His 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson interrupted a segment of the interview — when Dokoupil asked the coach how both met.

“We're not talking about that,” Hudson is overheard saying while cameras were rolling.

Belichick immediately issued a statement through North Carolina about the much-debated interview. He claimed he agreed to conduct the interview to promote his new book “The Art of Winning — Lessons From My Life in Football.” However, CBS News interjected Belichick's statement by issuing this release online.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed,” a CBS spokesperson shared.

North Carolina's Bill Belichick under fire for handling of CBS News interview

Belichick faced tough questions for years. He dealt with the Boston region media for two decades as New England Patriots head coach. But this latest nationally televised one led to national outrage.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer covered some of the Belichick-led Patriots teams. He bluntly said this interview “makes Bill look weak” while speaking with The Dan Patrick Show.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy was another who reacted. Saying he was “squirming in his seat” watching the clip. Even Charles Barkley chimed in, with the NBA legend expressing “concern” for Belichick following the viral snippet of the interview.

“He's been a great friend of mine for a long time…I never talk about people's personal relationships, that's a rule I have, but I will admit I'm a little concerned with some of the stuff going on, and I might actually reach out to him,” Barkley told Dan Patrick.

Hudson herself is drawing fierce backlash. And not just for trying to sway the interview. Hudson retweeted a post from a user saying how they wished Belichick “strangled the life” out of Dokoupil.