It's been a wild ride this offseason for North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is about to enter his first season leading North Carolina, following months of rumors and press about his personal relationships. Belichick is focusing on football though, and the guys he is about to lead.

“These are great kids to work with,” Belichick said about his team, per On3. “They really are. They’ve had great buy-in. There have been really no problems. These guys are on time, they’re early and they work hard. I put them to work in the weight room and out on the field. They spend time on their own doing extra training or coming over and watching film and that type of thing. They’ve made a ton of improvement. These guys are a lot better than they were when we started in January on every level. And so it’s exciting to see where that’s gonna take us.”

Belichick takes over in Chapel Hill after the school parted ways with longtime coach Mack Brown. North Carolina has had success in recent seasons, but they have not been able to reach the top of the ACC standings. Belichick is tasked with doing just that.

The North Carolina coach had previously been out of coaching after leaving the New England Patriots, following the 2023 season.

Bill Belichick recruited talent to come to North Carolina this offseason

Belichick put together one of the top transfer classes in the country to come to Chapel Hill. That includes former Washington cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, and quarterback Gio Lopez. Lopez previously played for South Alabama.

“These guys have dreams and aspirations beyond North Carolina and I think that’s realistic for a lot of players, so they’re working really hard not only to get the most out of theirselves individually but they’re great teammates. That’s where we’re trending,” Belichick added.

North Carolina football will be one of the most-talked about programs in the country this year, due to Belichick. The former Patriots coach shocked the football world when he decided to coach a college program, after several years with the Patriots. The coach's reputation precedes him, as he won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Belichick and North Carolina football open their season against TCU on September 1.