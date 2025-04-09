North Carolina football head Bill Belichick had a cool surprise for his team earlier this week as rapper Lil Wayne stopped by Chapel Hill to see the Tar Heels. Belichick has been in the coaching game for a long time, and he has made a lot of connections because of the success that he had with the New England Patriots. This isn't the first time that Lil Wayne has visited a football setting recently either as he visited the NFL Network team during the NFL season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport talked about Lil Wayne's visit to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina football team on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Football. He went into his experience meeting Lil Wayne, and he broke down how Belichick can relate to his players.

“I've been there,” Rapoport said. “Obviously, as you guys know, Lil Wayne was on game day morning this year for us at NFL Network. We got a great selfie. I tower over him. There's not a lot of people I take pictures of that I just tower over. He's got a great handshake, really kind of enwraps you like, brings you into the warmness, kind of an electric, just magnetic personality. I enjoyed my time with Lil Wayne. I'm sure Bill Belichick did too. You talk about the kind of street cred that Bill Belichick can bring, sure, bringing Weezy in to see his guys is a perfect way to show like, ‘Yeah, I'm old. I'm old, but I'm kind of cool too.'”

Bill Belichick hasn't coached a game for the North Carolina football team yet, but he is already growing the program's brand. A lot of people are interested in Belichick and his move to the college level. No matter what, people are going to be watching. North Carolina is known for its basketball program, and not a lot of people pay attention to Tar Heels football. Belichick is starting to change that.