After missing most of the 2024 season, Max Johnson returned to North Carolina for his sixth college football season, but he has only served as a backup quarterback. Johnson has worked behind South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, but he appears likely to earn a start against Clemson in Week 6.

Lopez, who suffered a significant leg injury in Week 4 against UCF, remains questionable for Week 6. With him seeming unlikely to return, Johnson is trending toward returning to the starting lineup, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.

Johnson has yet to start a game in 2025, but he arrived in Chapel Hill with 22 career starts under his belt during his previous stints at LSU and Texas A&M. He started North Carolina's 2024 season opener before suffering a gruesome knee injury in his first game.

Although he has primarily worked behind Lopez, Johnson has seen significant playing time in two games thus far. He started the second half of the Tar Heels' 48-14 loss to TCU, completing nine of his 11 passes for 103 passing yards and a score. Johnson completed the UCF game in Lopez's stead, going 11-for-19 for 67 passing yards and one touchdown.

North Carolina enters Week 6 with a mere 2-2 record, and neither quarterback has been efficient to start. The team has yet to record more than 155 passing yards in a single game, which Lopez managed in its Week 2 win over Charlotte.

North Carolina, Clemson both seek redemption in Week 6

Considering how poorly North Carolina has played thus far, a quarterback change might not be a bad outcome. The Tar Heels have yet to beat a Power Four opponent, getting outscored 23-82 in their two games against high-level competition.

The Week 6 matchup against Clemson was more intimidating in the preseason, when the Tigers were viewed as the ACC favorites. However, Dabo Swinney's team enters the game in an equally poor position, starting the year just 1-3 in its first four games.

Like North Carolina, Clemson is also seeking its first Power Four victory of the year. Despite beginning the season with National Championship aspirations, the Tigers have barely beaten Troy before suffering consecutive upset losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Both teams enter the game off a bye week and are already in must-win situations. On paper, North Carolina appears to be in a worse position with its backup quarterback, but neither can afford to take anything for granted at this point.