Notre Dame football, after a season-opening loss to Miami and a bye week, is back in hopes of repeating last year's win over Texas A&M.

The Irish defeated the Aggies 23-13 in College Station last season in the teams' respective season opener, but the scenario is a little different this time around. Specifically, unlike last season, a loss on Saturday could prove to be the end of Notre Dame's bid for the College Football Playoff.

When ND beat A&M in 2024, it put the Irish on a clear path toward the CFP and ultimately helped them to overpower a shocking 16-14 upset loss to Northern Illinois the following week. Now, back-to-back losses to start the season — even against ranked opponents — could keep the Irish out of the playoff, depending on how things shake out the rest of the season.

But there is confidence on Notre Dame's side, and the Irish will need it, especially in a highly anticipated matchup between the ND receiver corps and A&M's defensive backfield.

“They got a lot of good athletes in their secondary. They like to get handsy a lot and that type of deal, but it shouldn't be anything that we can't handle,” Notre Dame wideout Jaden Greathouse said of the Aggies' DBs [h/t Tyler Horka].

Notre Dame struggled at times to convert through the air in its Week 1 loss to Miami. First-time starter CJ Carr completed 19 of 30 his passing attempts for 221 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. Carr, a redshirt freshman who made just one brief appearance last season for the Irish, was sacked three times and scored a rushing touchdown in the defeat as well.

In its two wins so far this season, Texas A&M has allowed an average of 171 passing yards, 141 rushing yards, and 4.7 yards per play.

Following this week's game vs. the Aggies, Notre Dame, which is currently ranked eighth in the country, begins what should be a much easier and simpler stretch in its schedule. Next week, the Irish hosts Purdue before traveling to Fayetteville to play at Arkansas. Three straight home games — vs. Boise State, NC State, and rival USC — will follow.