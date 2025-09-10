After a close 27-24 road loss at Miami, the Notre Dame football program has already moved forward towards Week 2. After travelling to Texas A&M last season, the Notre Dame football team will host the Aggies in their first home game of 2025. Despite the season-opening defeat, the Fighting Irish are still ranked eighth overall in the AP poll. Notre Dame football wide receiver Jaden Greathouse spoke about the team's mindset to team beat reporter Tyler Horka, who shared Greathouse's thoughts via X (formerly Twitter).

“Notre Dame WR Jaden Greathouse said the Fighting Irish have been extra urgent since losing to Miami,” shared Horka. “ND is out to prove it's still a national title contender. ‘When we reach our full potential as a team, we’re the best team in the country and there’s nobody that can stop us.'”

Despite the season-opening loss, Greathouse is right when he says that the Notre Dame football team is a national title contender. Even if the Fighting Irish can't get on track against Texas A&M Saturday, there should still be a path for the Notre Dame football program to make it to the College Football Playoff once again. However, a win this weekend would put the Irish right back into national title contention. Can head coach Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff lead their program to victory against another ranked opponent?

Notre Dame football looks for its first win of 2025 on Saturday.

If the Notre Dame football team is victorious Saturday, the rest of their schedule feels conducive to another CFP run. Their toughest remaining road game looks like either Arkansas or Boston College. At home, they'll host traditional rivals USC plus Boise State. Yet, the rest of the schedule looks like one that favors the Notre Dame football program.

If new starting quarterback C.J Carr can get on track, then the Fighting Irish could have another postseason berth on their hands. Last year's College Football Playoff led to a national championship game appearance. Greathouse will certainly look to make another big moment in that matchup after his touchdown in last year's title game. Can Freeman and the Notre Dame football team prove Greathouse's take to be correct? If so, then the Irish could bring home their first-ever piece of CFP hardware this season.