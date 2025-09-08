The 2025 Notre Dame football team has gotten off to a weird start. They lost in a close game against Miami to start the season, but then had an immediate bye week. Next, the Fighting Irish get a visit from the Texas A&M football team. The Aggies looked good to start the year, but visiting South Bend is an entirely different beast. Motivation should also not be a factor for either team.

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was asked about motivation and whether it's a factor in the game, and he said no. He reasoned that Texas A&M is already a great football team, and the fact that they get to play the Aggies is motivation enough. He also said the conference factor does not matter either, and it's more about specific teams.

Notre Dame writer for On3 Sports, Tyler Horka, posted Marcus Feeman's complete response on X: “The opportunity to play Texas A&M is all the motive you need..It's a chance to see how good we are against an excellent opponent.”

Marcus Freeman also praised how Texas A&M has started the season through two weeks, as game preparation has started for the Aggies.

“A&M is 2-0, playing well in all three phases. Mike Elko coached teams are tough and physical, and won’t beat themselves. On offense, they’re a veteran group led by their O-line—an excellent quarterback who can hurt you with both his legs and arm, a deep, running back room, and fast and talented skill on their offense. And defensively, it starts with their D-line. As you really evaluate their defense, they have guys on all three levels that are talented and productive. This will be another great challenge Saturday night for our program.”

Having a bye week in the second week of the season is jarring and only hurts the Fighting Irish because they will have to play even more consecutive games.

It also hurt the Fighting Irish mentally after they lost to Miami, and then they had to sit and wait a week to get back there and play.

Notre Dame is in a great position to bounce back at home, which is only fueled by the questions surrounding the status of Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. There is a chance Reed ends up playing, but the uncertainty is something to monitor, and if he plays, he might not be 100% under center.