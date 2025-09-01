The No. 6 Notre Dame football team got off to a bad start in its 2025 campaign. On Sunday, Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish took a major stumble right out of the gate, falling prey to Mario Cristobal's No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Notre Dame fell behind early in the contest, as the Fighting Irish struggled to generate offense in the first half while letting the Hurricanes storm to a seven-point lead at the half. Trailing Miami by 14 points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish surged offensively, but their comeback bid fell short, resulting in a 27-24 loss.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred to the Hurricanes after a long and memorable stint with the Georgia Bulldogs, shone in his first game with his new team, throwing for 205 passing yards and two touchdowns while avoiding an interception. The Hurricanes' stout offensive line also provided tight protection for Beck, who did not get sacked at any point in the contest.

Notre Dame's inability to have success in the pocket against Beck was among Freeman's talking points after the Fighting Irish's loss.

“Every goal we have is ahead of us,” said Freeman following the loss to the Hurricanes (h/t Andrea Adelson of ESPN). “You're not going to be really successful on defense if you can't get pressure on the quarterback with four-man rushes,” Freeman added.

That was a letdown performance indeed for the Fighting Irish's pass rush, especially when considering the fact that they were among the nation's top defensive sack-producers in 2024. Last season, Notre Dame finished inside the top 15 nationally with 40.0 sacks to its name.

The hope for Freeman is that he'll be able to address that issue in time for the Fighting Irish's next game.

For what it's worth, Notre Dame, which lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game of the 2024 season, enjoys a bye in the second week of the season, which means longer rest and planning before the team gets back on the field to face the Texas A&M Aggies in the Fighting Irish's first home game of the season on Sept. 13 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

More NCAA Football News
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Miami’s Mario Cristobal has perfect reaction to beating Notre DameSolomon McDowell ·
Notre Dame football's CJ Carr admits his crucial mistake vs. Miami, as the Fighting Irish QB vows to learn and improve moving forward.
Notre Dame football QB CJ Carr opens up about 1 regret in crucial blunder vs. MiamiYasmin Edañol ·
Lee Corso arrives on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Lee Corso ends GameDay run with perfect week of picksAllan Binoy ·
Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds (1) throws the ball in a football game against Miami Norland, Aug. 15, 2025, at the Citrus Bowl.
Ohio State football’s 2028 No. 1 QB target has 1 word to describe Texas game visitSolomon McDowell ·
Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman issues big CJ Carr claim after 1 gameSolomon McDowell ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks off the field after UT defeats the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
3 reasons to panic after Texas football’s loss to Ohio StateJaren Kawada ·