Notre Dame football tailback Jadarian Price is revealing he has a very unique NIL deal. Price is working with jeweler to the stars Johnny Dang on a jewelry item that will help his NIL profits, per TMZ Sports. Their partnership in diamonds is a new, unique approach to the name, image and likeness craze.

Price visited Dang's store in Houston recently to collaborate on a piece of jewelry. The Notre Dame running back said working with Dang was incredible.

“It's gonna go a long way,” Price said. “Just sharing contacts, meeting him and the people around him who helped him have his success.”

Dang works with celebrities including Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and professional athletes.

“It's not just about the quick cash, flashy chains … but also the networking piece,” Price added.

NIL deals are now becoming commonplace for college athletes. Schools are also getting involved, as the NCAA is proposing allowing schools to enter into NIL deals with athletes. The NCAA is trying to put more guardrails on NIL, but nothing definitive has been decided by the organization.

Price helped lead Notre Dame football to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Notre Dame reached the final, before bowing to Ohio State.

Jadarian Price will return to Notre Dame in 2025

Price may have a beautiful piece of bling that he's ready to sell, but he also is on a mission for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are working this offseason to prepare for the 2025 campaign. Notre Dame looks to make the CFP for the second year in a row.

Notre Dame's running back Price finished the 2024 season with 746 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. It was an improvement from the 2023 campaign. That season, Price rushed for 272 yards on 47 carries.

In his best performance last year, Price rushed for 111 yards on just 12 carries against USC. Notre Dame won that game, 49-35. Price rushed for a touchdown in the contest.

Price will be working this upcoming season with a new running backs coach. Notre Dame added former Penn State assistant Ja'Juan Seider as coach at that position. Seider also worked as an assistant at West Virginia, Florida and Marshall.

Notre Dame football defeated Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the CFP last year. Playing as an independent, coach Marcus Freeman has a tough challenge to get the Fighting Irish back in the CFP. Since the CFP expanded before the 2024 campaign, Notre Dame has more opportunities to make the event.

Notre Dame starts the 2025 season in August with a game against Miami Florida.