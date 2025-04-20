Apr 20, 2025 at 11:27 AM ET

The Notre Dame football program needs to figure out who its next starting quarterback will be in 2025. Riley Leonard declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and his backup Steve Angeli is set to enter the transfer portal. The Fighting Irish may look to bring in a QB via the transfer portal as an insurance policy.

Steve Angeli made a heartfelt post on social media on Saturday addressed to Notre Dame and its fans. Angeli thanked the Notre Dame community for accepting him into the program.

“Thank you for an amazing three years in South Bend wearing teh blue and gold,” Angeli said in his post via Instagram. “It has truly been an incredible journey as a student-athlete at Notre Dame and I am eternally grateful for the memories made along the way.”

Angeli continued by thanking his family, teammates, coaches, and fans. He concluded his message with a confirmation that he will enter the transfer portal.

“With that being said, after earning my degree at the end of the semester, I am going to explore the transfer portal and evaluate my options as a graduate transfer,” Angeli concluded.

Notre Dame fans, players respond to Steve Angeli's transfer portal announcement

Angeli's post got several responses from Notre Dame fans as well as former Fighting Irish players.

“You either die a hero… I guess he's a hero!” former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman posted in reply.

“Greatness ahead!” former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime replied.

Angeli's former teammate Xavier Watts posted two sad emojis in response to the post.

“The drive before half time vs. Penn State will not be forgotten,” one fan added.

Notre Dame will likely turn to either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey as their starter in Week 1 of the 2025 season. They may also made a late addition via the transfer portal.

Either way, the Fighting Irish could look a whole lot different this fall.