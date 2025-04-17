As the spring college football transfer portal opened, Notre Dame added a potentially significant inclusion. After backing up Riley Leonard in 2024, Steve Angeli confirmed his decision to enter the portal on Thursday.

Angeli said he intends to enter the portal soon, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He will do so as a graduate transfer with up to two years of eligibility remaining. After competing in Notre Dame's spring training camp quarterback battle, Angeli presumably seeks a starting role with his next team.

By confirming his decision to transfer, Angeli all but confirmed Notre Dame would start super prospect CJ Carr in 2025. Carr, the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, redshirted the 2024 season behind Leonard and Angeli.

In two years at Notre Dame, Angeli threw for 772 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He never started a contest but received a short run in the Irish's 2025 College Football Playoff. In the team's semifinal matchup with Penn State, Angeli completed six of his seven passes for 44 yards.

Notre Dame's 2025 quarterback situation

In addition to Carr, Notre Dame also has former four-star prospect Kenny Minchey on the roster. Minchey spent 2024 as the team's third-string quarterback. The Irish also have true freshman Blake Hebert, but he figures to be a distant third behind Carr and Minchey.

Each of Notre Dame's quarterbacks, including Angeli, took the field for the team's April 12 spring game. Angeli and Minchey reportedly played well, but everyone in attendance was impressed by Carr more than anything else. The redshirt freshman looked every bit like the future QB1 in the game, going 14-of-19 for 170 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, according to The Athletic.

With Angeli out of the picture, Carr's grip on the job seems to be all but guaranteed. Head coach Marcus Freeman has yet to make an official announcement, but every fan anticipates Carr to walk out onto the field come Week 1.