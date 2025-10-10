Ohio Bobcats coach Brian Smith is running the show this season, but he hasn’t signed a formal head-coach contract. Ohio University promoted Brian Smith from offensive coordinator to permanent head coach in December 2024, following Tim Albin’s departure, and outlets reported that the school intended to give him a multi-year deal.

USA TODAY reported this week that Smith is effectively working without a signed contract for now, a development that landed squarely in the national sports conversation.

That situation looks odd next to Ohio’s recent success. The Bobcats won the 2024 MAC title and an FBS-leading streak of bowl wins, and Smith guided the program into 2025 as the official head coach.

But Smith’s first few games at the helm have been a mixed bag; Ohio sits at 3-3. One of those losses came against in-state powerhouse Ohio State, a 37–9 defeat in Columbus that reminded everyone just how big the gap still is between the MAC and Big Ten. Still, Smith’s squad held its own early, showing flashes of the physical defense and creative offense that made them a tough out last season.

So why is the paperwork still unsettled? Well, Ohio’s athletic director, Julie Cromer, departed for a senior role at LSU in August, and the university launched a national search for a replacement. Administrative turnover can slow contract approvals, budgeting, and trustee sign-offs, the same steps that lock a deal in ink. Officials did not offer a public timeline.

Practically speaking, the lack of a signed contract mostly affects the legal and financial side of the program. A formal deal spells out salary, incentives, and buyout language that protects both coach and school. Until those clauses are finalized, both sides keep options open.

This isn't the only such case in college football; fellow MAC School Central Michigan's coach Matt Drinkall is also working on a ‘letter of agreement', which has no details about incentives or retention.

But that doesn't mean Smith isn't getting paid. According to USA TODAY, his base salary was $615,000 per year, from Dec 17, 2024, onwards.

Ohio has already moved forward with its leadership search and hired a new athletic director, Slade Larscheid, who arrives with the authority to finalize major agreements. Expect incoming leadership to either formalize Smith’s deal or reset negotiations, depending on long-term vision and budget priorities. Until then, Smith will keep coaching under informal terms that give both sides flexibility. Expect an announcement soon once the athletic leadership signs off on the terms.