With the Ohio State football team led by head coach Ryan Day, the program has gotten out to a 3-0 record to start the season, with the last win against the in-state Ohio Bobcats, 37-9. As the Ohio State football team scored 70 points in the game prior against Grambling, there were some deficiencies on Saturday, despite the score, as Day gives insight into what needs to be fixed.

The one area that was lacking for the Buckeyes was the effectiveness of the team in the red zone, scoring twice in their six opportunities in that range. While it didn't relatively matter with the win, Day would notice that negative, saying that there was a “lack of execution,” but believes it will be better in the future, according to 247 Sports.

“I just think it was a little bit of a lack of execution. But we have good ideas down there. We have the right packages going in. I think we can coach it better. And I think we can execute it better.”

Besides the red zone issues, the Buckeyes committed six penalties, costing them 50 yards, while also turning the ball over twice, which are areas that the coaching staff will focus on in the upcoming bye week.

“Yeah, we're going to try to identify those things,” Day said. “But there's no question. We turn the ball over in the two-minute drill, and we don't score in the red zone. So we better spend some time on that during the bye week.”

Ohio State football's Ryan Day on fixing the issues

With Ohio State football's dominant showing against Texas in the first week of the season, the team has a goal to defend its national championship and win a second one. These games early in the season can pay dividends for the Buckeyes if the program uses them as building blocks to reach the standard they're looking for, as Day is determined to fix the lingering issues.

“Situations are important. And in a game where they only have 55 plays and we only have 63, the percentages of situations become higher,” Day said. “Because you're not playing 70 and 80 plays. So we've got to get better in those areas, and we'll make sure we address them.”

No. 1 Ohio State will go through a bye week and look to remain undefeated on Sept. 27 when it takes on Washington.