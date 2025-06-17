One of the best players in all of college football last season was Ohio State football wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith was only a true freshman, but he still dominated just about every team that the Buckeyes played. It was an unreal season, and he will spend at least two more in Columbus before he can go pro. However, there is a chance that Ohio State gets another Smith after that as Jeremiah's brother, Angelo Smith, just received an offer from the Buckeyes.

“Ohio State just offered Class of 2027 ATH Angelo Smith,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He is the younger brother of Ohio State star WR Jeremiah Smith.”

Angelo Smith doesn't have the same hype as a recruit that his brother did, but he is still a terrific high school football player. He is a member of the 2027 recruiting class, so there is a lot of time for his recruiting ranking to change. Right now, he is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #29 safety in the 2027 class and the #32 player in the state of Florida. Angelo currently attends Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, FL. Ohio State is obviously a long way from home, but Jeremiah made the journey, and it has worked out great so far.

If Angelo is anything like Jeremiah Smith, then the Buckeyes want him. Jeremiah put up historic numbers for a true freshman as he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. Smith would have been one of the first players off the board in the NFL Draft if he was eligible, but he has stay at Ohio State for at least two more years. That is a scary thought for the rest of the Big Ten.

Jeremiah Smith had a monster season, and he is a big reason why the Ohio State football team won the national championship. He is one of the best players in the game, and it's going to be scary to see how he performs with another offseason under his belt. He has been a gem for the Buckeyes, and Ohio State is hoping that it can land Angelo Smith once Jeremiah is gone.