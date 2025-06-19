The Ohio State football team had seemed to be expecting a commitment from four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson, but the Cleveland-native made the official decision on Thursday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. With the Ohio State football blazing the recruiting trail after winning the national championship, the commitment of Johnson is no doubt a huge one for the future of the program's linebacker core.

Besides the Buckeyes, it seemed the other choices were the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Penn State Nittany Lions, but Johnson ultimately decided to stay in-state and close to home.

“The Best in Ohio Stay In Ohio, can’t wait to be apart of the brotherhood!” Johnson said via Fawcett.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 LB Cincere Johnson has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 225 LB from Cleveland, OH chose the Buckeyes over Alabama & Penn State “The Best in Ohio Stay In Ohio, can’t wait to be apart of the brotherhood!”https://t.co/bc15wU0MqA pic.twitter.com/MKcaAzzZ4z — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Had a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/QsuzbFcLta — Cincere Johnson 4⭐️ (@JCincere8) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johnson would speak to “Lettermen Row” about the decision to commit to the Buckeyes, as he expressed how huge it was due to being in Ohio and the family's connection to the school, which is super important for him.

“They loved it,” Johnson said. “So that plays a big role there. Their biggest thing was just being able to feel the brotherhood and the camaraderie. My family’s biggest thing is their son is going to a place and wanting him to feel at home. And they felt that, that’s what they told me this weekend. So just the living situation, the school aspect, and the community, obviously.”

Article Continues Below

Cincere Johnson felt comfortable with the Ohio State football team

With fans predicting the Ohio State football team's record after winning the national title last season, Johnson looks to be a part of many winning seasons with the group. When visiting Columbus for the school, he would have nothing but great things to say about the university.

“I’ve been down there plenty of times,” Johnson said. “It was good being able to connect with everybody all weekend and just pick their brain. It was a good time.”

At any rate, Johnson is now a part of the Buckeyes family as the team looks to repeat as champions this upcoming season with their first game of the season on Saturday, August 30 against the University of Texas.