The 2025 college football season kicked off with high energy in Columbus, and one Ohio State Buckeyes football fan found himself at the center of a viral moment on ESPN’s College GameDay. During the show’s broadcast outside Ohio Stadium, the fan became an instant campus legend by drilling a perfect 33-yard field goal and winning $250,000—setting social media on fire and igniting a wave of celebration before the primetime matchup against the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns.

The unforgettable moment came courtesy of OSU sophomore Logan Pallo, who took part in the Pat McAfee field goal challenge. The popular segment gives fans a shot at big money, and for the season opener, the stakes were raised higher than ever. Pallo lined up for a 33-yard attempt with $250,000 on the line—an unprecedented prize for the contest. Despite the pressure, he remained calm and composed under the national spotlight.

The buildup had all the ingredients of classic GameDay drama—celebrity cameos, unexpected twists, and a roaring crowd—but no one could have predicted what happened just before the kick.

Before the attempt, the scene took a chaotic and humorous turn. Actor Glen Powell stood nearby, while College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit held the football. Just moments before the kick, Herbstreit’s dog, Peter, defecated near the spot—drawing gasps and laughter from the crowd. Unfazed, Pallo stayed locked in, stepped up, and drilled the kick with room to spare. Analysts later said it would have been good from 45 yards.

Pallo took it all in stride, smiling as he hoisted an oversized $250,000 check in front of the raucous crowd. The moment encapsulated everything fans love about College GameDay—unpredictability, energy, and authentic fan engagement.

ESPN’s College GameDay took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to post the now-viral moment, showing Pallo’s clutch kick and the explosion of celebration around him.

“THE FIRST KICK OF THE SEASON IS PERFECT FOR $250K 🎯”

The moment wasn’t just hilarious—it was impactful. Viewers speculated that the money could eliminate student debt or help fund Pallo’s future. More importantly, it gave College GameDay an unexpected viral highlight on a broadcast already packed with emotion thanks to Lee Corso’s final headgear pick.

For the Buckeyes and college football fans everywhere, the season opened with more than just touchdowns and tackles. Pallo’s perfect kick reminded everyone why this sport, and its traditions, matter so much. It’s the unpredictability, the passion, and the fans that truly make Saturdays special.