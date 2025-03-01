Former Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord was brutally honest about the Buckeyes winning the national championship this past season. As Ryan Day and company collected their ninth title, McCord was putting together a terrific season with the Syracuse Orange. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes' quarterback, Will Howard, had a phenomenal year and significantly elevated his play in the College Football Playoff.

McCord's tenure with his former team did not end well as he transferred to Syracuse, and there are moments when Mount Laurel, New Jersey native has alluded to that fact. However, Kyle took the classy route while breaking down his past at Ohio State.

“It was awesome. I mean, obviously, those are my guys, so seeing them accomplish that goal was sweet, knowing how bad they worked for it Like I said, I had a great year, and they had a great year. It was just cool to see everybody win, to be honest.

When you pour three years of blood, sweat, and tears into a program, and you know, you create many great relationships there, with the players, the coaching staff, and the support staff. It wasn’t an easy decision to leave. But, you know, I think it worked out for me, it worked out for them, and overall, I think it was the right thing to do.”

It's worked out for both Kyle McCord and Ohio State football

There's no knowing whether the Buckeyes would've won the national championship with Kyle McCord under center for them. And there's no knowing whether Ohio State would've won the title two seasons ago in this new twelve-team format. McCord was a very solid quarterback in Columbus. In his first year as a starter, he threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and was named third-team All Big-Ten.

The Buckeyes lost one game with McCord under center against eventual national champion Michigan. However, Kyle and Ohio State football thought it was best to move on. The former Buckeye was exceptional at Syracuse and is projected to be a second-day pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Ryan Day and company are exactly where they need to be.

McCord's comments on the Buckeyes' loss this past season to Michigan might have rubbed some fans the wrong way. But it's time for all parties to let bygones be bygones. Kyle McCord has the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Ohio State football team can potentially repeat as national champions in the 2025-2026 season. All is well.