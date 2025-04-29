A lot of teams have finished their college football transfer portal shopping and are satisfied with their 2025 rosters, but there is still a lot of good talent available in the portal. The Ohio State football team is aware of this, and it sounds like the Buckeyes are still looking for ways to improve the team ahead of next season. One position of need for Ohio State is defensive tackle, and head coach Ryan Day is searching for the right fit.

The Ohio State football team has brought in a good amount of talent from the transfer portal already, but the DT position could still be addressed. Ryan Day is looking, but he wants to make sure that he makes the right decision.

“We are and we have,” Day said when he was asked if he was looking for a DT, according to a post from Dave Biddle. “But we're not going to do it just to do it. It has to be a good fit and has to be someone better than most of the guys we have. We're not going to do it just to do it.”

The Buckeyes did recently pick up a big transfer portal commitment from Beau Atkinson, but he is not a DT. He will help the Ohio State defensive line as he is an EDGE, but Ohio State is still looking to fill some gaps along the line.

There is still a lot of talent in the transfer portal, but there aren't as many options now as there were at the beginning of the spring cycle. Ryan Day clearly isn't looking for a guy that is going to come in and sit on the bench to provide depth. He wants to find someone that is going to come in and actually be an impact player for the Buckeyes along the D-line. That might be difficult to find at this point.

We'll see if the Ohio State football team can find one more defensive piece in the transfer portal, but it is looking less and less likely that the Buckeyes will find a legitimate impact player as each day passes.