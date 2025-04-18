Spring ball isn't over for many teams across the country as there will still be some spring games that take place during the next couple of weeks. However, the Ohio State football team wrapped things up with their spring game last weekend, and they are now entering an important part of the offseason. It's college football transfer portal time once again. The portal is always crucial as it allows teams to bring in experienced talent, and Ohio State was one of the biggest winners last offseason. The Buckeyes already picked up some good commitments during the winter cycle, but there is more talent to get during the spring.

This past year was an interesting one for the Ohio State football team, who built a loaded roster during last offseason. The Buckeyes were expected to be one of the best teams in college football this year, and they ended up winning the national championship. They didn't do it in the most conventional way, however.

Ohio State missed out on two out of their three goals this year as two big ons were to beat Michigan and win the Big Ten. They accomplished neither, but they made up for it in the College Football Playoff. After a 10-2 regular season, the Buckeyes would've been done in any previous season. The expanded CFP gave them another chance, and they went on a historic run. Ohio State went from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs in less than two months.

Ohio State will be losing some elite talent this offseason to the NFL. They were expected to lose a lot of these guys last year, but many came back after having a sour taste in their mouth after the 2023 season. The Buckeyes will need to reload in some areas, so here are a few guys they should be looking at.

Beau Atkinson, DL, North Carolina

North Carolina has lost a few imporant players to the college football transfer portal recently, and one of them is defensive lineman Beau Atkinson. The Buckeyes are losing some elite talent from their D-line to the NFL, so this is one area where they need to bring in some more experience. Atkinson racked up 35 total tackles and 7.5 sacks last year, so he should be able to pick up some of the slack from losing guys like Jack Sawyer to the NFL.

Ohio State seems to be in a good spot with Atkinson right now as they will be hosting him on a visit soon. This would be a big get for the Buckeyes at their most needed position.

Elo Modozie, LB, Army

Another player that could help the Ohio State football pass rush is Army transfer Elo Modozie. Modozie is one of the best defensive players in the transfer portal, and he is talented enough to make an impact at a major college football program like Ohio State. Modozie had a big season last year as he finished with 34 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Right now, there is a lot of chatter surrounding Modozie going to Georgia, but the Buckeyes have the tools to compete with anyone for a recruit if they really want to.

Jahkai Lang, DE, Missouri

Missouri transfer Jahkai Lang doesn't quite seem to have the potential that these other two players have, but he could also be a good option for the Ohio State football team. He is another guy that could provide some depth in the pass-rusher department as he finished with 13 total tackles and three sacks during his freshman season with the Tigers. Those are good numbers for a freshman, and Lang should improve throughout his time in college.

Lang has been in contact with Colorado, SMU, UCLA and others. He isn't a top target for Ohio State, but could be an option if the Buckeyes want to make a late push.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that don't qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason when the portal first opens, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games/playoff games to play. The transfer portal opened up for the first time on December 9th, so it created some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have seen players this past season on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it stayed open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal is open during the spring as well.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.