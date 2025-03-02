One of the many things that makes the 2025 NFL Draft is unique is that there doesn't seem to be a consensus among scouts and analysts who the top offensive tackle prospect is. Some would say it's LSU's Will Campbell, though a pair of short arms seems to have some scouts spooked. Others would be inclined to argue that it's Texas' Kelvin Banks, who started at tackle for the Longhorns since arriving in Austin in 2022. Missouri's Armand Membou is expected to have an impressive Combine and could rise over the next month. But the answer to the question may in fact be a healthy Josh Simmons.

The question many have regarding Josh Simmons, though, is when will Ohio State Buckeyes tackle be healthy? Simmons suffered a torn patella in Ohio State's mid-October loss to the Oregon Ducks. Not only would this injury prevent Simmons from partaking in any drills or workouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, it would potentially put his availability at the start of the 2025 season in question. However, word on the streets of Indianapolis, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, is that Simmons is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

“My understanding after talking to several sources informed of his medical and his physical here sounds like it went incredibly well,” says Rapoport. “He reported that he is way ahead of schedule, and I was told he is healing extremely nice. There's a very real chance, an expectation almost, that he's ready to start the 2025 season. It does also sound like his interviews went really well.”

Now it goes without saying that a torn patella is no joke, and there's no guarantee that Simmons will ever return to peak form. In all likelihood, it will be Campbell who ends up being the first tackle selected. But there's certainly a world where ten years from now we're talking about Simmons as the best tackle of the 2025 NFL Draft class.