The Ohio State football program started the 2025 season with a massive win. The 14-7 victory over the top-ranked Texas Longhorns showed that the Buckeyes are serious about defending their College Football Playoff National Championship. Led by quarterback Julian Sayin and a dominant defense, the Ohio State football team has a strong case to go from the No.3 ranking to the top spot currently held by the Longhorns. NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared the thoughts of one NFL general manager on the Buckeyes secondary on X, formerly Twitter.

“Very impressive performance by Matt Patricia's entire secondary/defense,” posted Schultz after Ohio State football's momentous win. “In addition to Caleb Downs, the #Buckeyes' CB duo of Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Mathews Jr. were outstanding. One GM in attendance said of Igbinosun: ‘Prototypical size and length, but he can really press you. I thought he was dominant today.' Similar praise for Mathews Jr: ‘Not just impressive ball skills, but you just love how well he tackles, which is rare for a young DB. Very sound football player.'”

Downs was already a well-known NFL Draft prospect. The former Alabama star flourished in his first season with the Ohio State football team last season. Now a draft-eligible junior, Downs is expected by many to be a first-round pick next April. Now, it seems like the NFL have their eyes on the Ohio State football cornerback duo of Mathews Jr. and Igbinosun. If the corners continue the display they showed on Saturday, will they join Downs in first round consideration?

Ohio State football's secondary one of college football's best

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) runs to the sideline against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025.
Mandatory Credit: © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State defense held the Longhorns to just seven points, as the two teams locked horns in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Downs, Mathews Jr. and Igbinosun were all over the field, as the trio combined for 18 tackles. Linebacker Arvell Reese has nine tackles, one behind Igbinosun's team-leading total of 10. Mathews Jr.'s interception of Texas quarterback Arch Manning was a turning point in the game's second half.

Now, the focus for the Ohio State football team will be on Grambling next week, followed by Ohio in two weeks. Both matchups should yield victories for the Buckeyes as they enter Big Ten play. This year's conference opener, on the road against the Washington Huskies, will be a tough one. If the Ohio State football program wants to go back-to-back, an undefeated season might be the best way to get the job done.

