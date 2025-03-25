Ohio State football earns national recognition as a wide receiver hotbed. The Buckeyes have Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as first round talents, plus Emeka Egbuka is garnering NFL Draft attention. Now a four-star from Texas has Ohio State on his short list, despite a push from Notre Dame and Miami.

Brayden Robinson of Red Oak, Texas placed the defending national champions on his final cut of schools Monday. Robinson confirmed OSU is on his radar with Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The Buckeyes' dominance on the perimeter has piqued the interest of four and five star wideouts like Robinson. Harrison Jr. surfaced as both a Heisman Trophy finalist and top five draft pick. Smith-Njigba delivered his first 100-catch, 1,000-yard season of 2024. Of course Ohio State fans watched Jeremiah Smith dominate during its national title run (Smith since agreed to a bonkers NIL deal, which silenced transfer portal chatter).

But again, Ohio State has the national title game runner-up Notre Dame and Miami lurking for Robinson. Arizona of the Big 12 also made Robinson's final list — which just produced potential first round selection Tetairoa McMillan.

Ohio State, Notre Dame plus Miami pursuing WR with uncanny speed

The winning power conference university will be reeling in one of the nation's fastest track stars.

Robinson accelerated to a wind-aided 10.44 time in the 100-meter dash on the track. He still hits under 10.5 without the breeze behind his back.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound WR is just as quick and electric on the field. Robinson grabbed 79 catches for 1,119 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior. He even averaged 22.6 yards per kickoff as a return man.

Robinson is a top 50 WR prospect nationally by 247Sports. He's the nation's 50th ranked wideout per the composite rankings.

Robinson delivered consecutive nine-touchdown campaigns in his sophomore and freshman season on varsity before his epic junior year. He's set to visit the Columbus campus on June 13 of this year, per 247Sports. But he'll also lump in trips to Miami and Notre Dame during the same month.

Ohio State ranks No. 23 overall in the 2026 recruiting class rankings. The Buckeyes have two WR commits in four-star Jaeden Ricketts and five-star Chris Henry Jr. — the latter the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chris Henry. Both are two of only five total verbal pledges for the Buckeyes.