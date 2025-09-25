The 2025 Oklahoma football season has been great, primarily because of John Mateer at quarterback. Mateer has completely re-energized this offense, catapulting him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Sooners are undefeated at 4-0, but Mateer injured his hand in their last game, a win against Auburn, leaving some questions about Oklahoma as a contender.

Mateer's injury required him to undergo surgery, and because of that, he will be out of the lineup for about a month. FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt put it bluntly on his show, “The Joel Klatt Show,” and said that Mateer was the Sooners so far this year, and with him gone for a month, they are a pretender and can't compete with the rest of the bigger programs, and then when they get him back, they will be too far behind.

“Pretender,” Klatt said. “They’re not going to win without John Mateer, and then the back end of their schedule is atrocious. I could see them losing three or four games.”

The loss of Mateer is seismic for what the Sooners hope to accomplish this year. So far this season, he has thrown for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 67.4% completion percentage. He has also rushed for 190 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

The injury reportedly happened in the first quarter of their win against Auburn this past Saturday. He still threw for 271 passing yards and one touchdown with a 66.7% completion percentage. He also rushed for the game-winning touchdown and had 10 carries for 29 yards against the Auburn defense.

Mateer will be out for the Sooners for around a month due to the surgery. Head coach Brent Venables said that surgery was the best path for Mateer's long-term health, and he expects Mateer to be back and healthier than ever.