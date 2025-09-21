Oklahoma football's first touchdown in their game against Auburn should not have counted, and the SEC made a statement about it after the game. In the second quarter, wide receiver Isaiah Satenga II pretended as if he was going to the sideline, but he stayed on the field. No one from Auburn saw him, and he then caught a wide-open pass in the end zone.

After the game, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was not happy about the play, but Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle claimed that the touchdown was a tempo play. The SEC did not agree with the play, and it showed in their statement after the game.

“NCAA football Rule 9-2, article 2 is labeled ‘unfair tactics' with paragraph (B) stating: No simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents. No tactic associated with substitutes or the substitution process may be used to confuse opponents. This includes any hideout tactic with or without a substitution,” the statement read.

“The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot,” the statement continues. “Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment.”

There were some more plays that happened throughout the game where Freeze was not happy, including an overturned fumble return touchdown in the first quarter. Satenga lost the ball after a catch, and cornerback Kayin Lee picked it up and ran it back for a touchdown. After a review, the play was overturned, and the refs said that Satenga never possessed the football.

Those two plays definitely affected the outcome of the game, as Auburn was handed its first loss of the season, and they have two big matchups coming up in Texas A&M and Georgia.