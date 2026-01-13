Oklahoma football has lost a key defensive presence, as linebacker Sammy Omosigho has officially committed to UCLA through the College Football Transfer Portal. The move represents a notable offseason development for the Sooners while providing UCLA with an experienced addition ahead of the 2026 season.

The Sooners had hoped to retain the veteran linebacker's presence heading into a pivotal year, but he instead opted for a fresh opportunity on the West Coast with the Bruins.

The Bruins, eager to strengthen their front seven, saw Omosigho as an ideal fit due to his versatility, leadership, and proven track record against top-tier offenses in the SEC.

UCLA sought defensive reinforcements following multiple transfers and NFL departures, and Omosigho’s arrival immediately strengthens the Bruins’ linebacker corps. He brings SEC playoff experience and consistent production, positioning himself as a key piece of the depth chart when spring practice arrives. His decision highlights the growing competitiveness of the transfer portal as major programs retool their rosters.

The transfer was first reported by On3Sports' and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming Omosigho’s move and noting his career production with the Sooners.

“BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer LB Sammy Omosigho has Committed to UCLA, his agent tells @On3Sports

He totaled 97 tackles, 4 PD, 2 sacks and 1 FF in his time with the Sooners”

Omosigho developed steadily during his time in Norman, earning a starting role in 2025 after contributing in rotation earlier in his career. He finished that season with 50 tackles, two sacks, and three pass breakups, emerging as one of Oklahoma’s most dependable defenders during its 10–3 run to the College Football Playoff. His ability to read offenses pre-snap and adjust on the fly made him a vital communicator in Oklahoma’s defense.

His departure marks a turning point for both programs—Oklahoma must fill a key void, while UCLA gains a battle-tested leader. As transfer decisions increasingly reshape rosters, Omosigho’s move reflects the high-stakes nature of modern college football recruitment.