No. 8 Oklahoma is preparing to take on No.9 Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoffs on Friday. At the same time, they are wrestling with injuries to notable players.

Among those is starting QB John Mateer, who is battling a thumb injury. Additionally, their starting center, Jake Maikkula, has been downgraded to doubtful status, per George Stoia III of On3Sports.com. Recently, Maikkula battled an infection that landed him in the hospital. Plus, he had to miss the regular season finale against LSU on Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, four other Sooners players will be out for the game. DB Gentry Williams, DB Kendall Dolby, DB Jeremiah Newcombe, and OL Troy Everett.

Oklahoma comes into the CFP with a 10-2 record and 6-2 in the Big 12. Also, Alabama has a 10-3 record and a 7-1 conference record. Maikkula is a junior hailing from Sedalia, Colorado.

In the history of the CFP, Oklahoma has made five appearances, the fourth-most all-time. During the 2015 CFP, they reached the Orange Bowl and lost to Clemson. Two years later, the Sooners lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

In 2018, they lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl. The following year, Oklahoma lost to LSU in the Peach Bowl. This marks the first time since 2019 that Oklahoma will play in the CFP.

With the injuries in mind, does Oklahoma still have a chance?

All signs point to the Sooners as the favorites to defeat the Crimson Tide. Two reasons alone help explain that. First, they have home-field advantage, and they have recent history on their side.

On Nov. 15, the Sooners edged out a 23-21 victory over the Crimson Tide, ending their 17-game winning streak at home. Also, Oklahoma has one of the best defenses in the nation and can force many turnovers.

Altogether, the Sooners are looking for their first CFP win.