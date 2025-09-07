Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy is no stranger to criticism, but after a brutal 69-3 thrashing by No. 6 Oregon, the haters turned up the heat, and this time, his son Gavin stepped into the fray to defend his dad like a true Cowboy.

Gundy’s Cowboys weren’t just defeated; they were steamrolled in Eugene. Oregon’s elite offense piled on touchdowns, and by halftime, the Ducks were up 41-3. By the end, Oklahoma State suffered its worst defeat in over a century, and the backlash from fans, former players, and college football media was merciless. The last time the Cowboys faced losses like this was back in 1904 when they lost to the Sooners 75-0.

While Cowboys alums and fans aired their frustration online, Gavin Gundy couldn’t let it slide. He clapped back at OSU alum Carson Cunningham, host of the Pistols Firing podcast, who had vented disappointment on X after the first quarter and didn’t mince words.

“Imagine being this pathetic,” Gundy declared. “You will never understand the size of balls it takes to do what he does… and how Oklahoma State would be completely irrelevant without him. So you can sit there and tweet all you want, but you will never know what it takes to be successful in life.”

The blowout loss and negative press have cranked up scrutiny on the Gundy era, with fans debating his future and legacy at Oklahoma State. But Gavin, knowing what his father had done for the State and his history with the team, and had to stand up for him. For Gavin, it’s about more than football; it’s about protecting a legacy that’s defined OSU for the last 21 years, one that turned the Cowboys into a national contender, even if things look rough now.

So, while the volume of critics is loud and the scoreboard speaks for itself, family ties don’t break under pressure. While fans are calling for an end to the Gundy era, Gavin is still pretty confident that his father can turn things around. The future seems bleak for both Gundy and the Cowboys if something doesn't change.

For Oklahoma State, there’s a lot to fix before Big 12 play starts. But one thing’s certain: the Gundy family isn’t going out quietly. Not even close.