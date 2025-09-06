The Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered a brutal 69-3 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, giving the program a 1-1 record to start the season. It was arguably the ugliest loss in school history, as the Cowboys simply had no answers for the Ducks throughout. During the fourth quarter of the contest, head coach Mike Gundy got blasted for poor coaching.

Ducks' beat reporter for USA Today, Zachary Neel, noticed some of the decision-making from Oklahoma State players throughout the game. Neel noted several instances where the Cowboys put themselves in tough situations on the field and claims that it is just simply poor coaching.

“Oklahoma State is simply a poorly coached team. Earlier in the quarter, they returned Oregon's missed field goal and cost themselves 30 yards of field position. They also continually try to return kickoffs and keep getting the ball at the 15-yard line to start drives. That's coaching.”

James Crepea, a beat reporter for Oregon for the Oregonian, shared a quote from an Oklahoma State radio program. The individual blasted Mike Gundy for his poor coaching and admitted that this is one of the worst losses in school history.

“You can't put a Band-Aid on this and make it look any better. It's the worst sore we've seen in a long time on Oklahoma State football. … This is about as bad a beatdown as I've seen in a long, long time for Oklahoma State football. I thought we hit rock bottom at Colorado. This is even worse.”

Mike Gundy may have some tough questions to answer after this one. Especially considering the Oklahoma State head coach was calling out Dan Lanning and the Ducks for how Oregon acquired its roster thanks to NIL deals. Perhaps this beat down was Oregon's way of getting back at Gundy over his comments.