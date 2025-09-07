The No. 6 Oregon Ducks made a sneak diss towards Mike Gundy following their dominant 69-3 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday evening.

Gundy made comments on Monday about the Ducks' budget, Nike co-founder Phil Knight and disparities between the finances between his team and Lanning's team.

“They spend a lot of money,” Gundy said on radio, per Oregon Live. “But they’re a good team. There’s no doubt about it. Our players, we talked about it today before practice, they’re excited about going out there and playing… I think Oregon spent close to $40 (million) last year alone. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million.”

Oregon took this personally, to say the least. They scored 20 or more points throughout each of the first three quarters, torching Oklahoma State's defense over the course of the contest.

After overwhelming them in embarrassing fashion, Oregon made a victory post on social media, making a direct reference to Gundy's comments about them.

“Invested in winning. #GoDucks,” the post read.

How Oregon played against Oklahoma State

It was clear that the Oregon Ducks refused to let Mike Gundy slide with his comments, embarrassing him and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the process.

Dante Moore had an excellent performance as the center of the Ducks' offense. He completed 16 passes out of 21 attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. were the receivers to catch his touchdown passes.

The team's run game also gashed the Cowboys' interior defense. They racked up 312 yards after 37 rushes, reaching the end zone five times throughout the game. Noah Whittington Jr. and Jayden Limar combined for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

The No. 6 Ducks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.