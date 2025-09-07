The Oklahoma State Cowboys got absolutely boat-raced by the Oregon Ducks after suffering a 69-3 loss on Saturday. The tough loss comes just days after head coach Mike Gundy called out Oregon for how the program has built its roster. However, after the loss, Gundy was humming an entirely different tune.

Gundy and Ducks head coach Dan Lanning sent jabs at one another leading up to the contest. The Oklahoma State head coach claimed that his comments were actually compliments for Lanning and the Ducks, according to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. Mike Gundy also admitted that he and his team must execute better in games.

“When I made that comment, I was complimenting Oregon for what they had done,” Gundy said. “Second thing, which I said later in the week, is, we've made commitments also, but we have to be better and fundamentally sound and execute… Sometimes you're going to play people that have the ability to run away from you. We gotta look at that and see where we're at. We didn't play good enough, in the systems that we had, to put ourselves in that position.”

Article Continues Below

The 58-year-old head coach is now 4-10 in his last 14 games at Oklahoma State. Two of the losses the Cowboys have suffered have been complete blowouts. Saturday's brutal loss against the Ducks and a 52-0 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes last season. Both of those losses are the worst of Mike Gundy's career.

Oklahoma State gets a well-needed bye week in Week 3 and will return to action in Week 4 in a home contest against Tulsa. The break should be an opportunity for Mike Gundy and the Cowboys to readjust and right the ship for a game against a team not ranked in the top 25. After the loss to Oregon, all eyes may be on Mike Gundy, as Cowboys fans will hope for the team to improve as the season progresses.