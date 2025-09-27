Oklahoma State football is taking to the field Saturday without Mike Gundy. It is the end of an astonishing era for the Cowboys. Gundy was the head coach, as well as an assistant and player at the school before that.

“Since 1986 Mike Gundy has been an Oklahoma State QB, assistant or head coach for 410 of the Cowboys’ 466 games. Today vs. Baylor will be 1st time in 309 consecutive games Gundy will not be on OSU’s sideline,” On3 reporter Brett McMurphy posted Saturday to X, formerly Twitter.

Gundy was fired as head coach of the Cowboys in recent days. He had a 1-2 start to the season, after going 3-9 during the 2024 campaign. In 2024, Oklahoma State football didn't post a win in their Big 12 conference schedule.

Even though Gundy is no longer at the program, he reportedly has contacted the team.

“Mike came in after practice and talked to our guys, the staff, all the guys in the West End Zone and he told everybody after practice ‘You look this adversity in the eye. You keep the course,'” Oklahoma State director of football business Kenyatta Wright said, per 247Sports.

Oklahoma State opens their conference schedule Saturday against Baylor.

Oklahoma State is expected to get interest from several college coaches

There are several coaches who are rumored to be interested in the Oklahoma State job. The Cowboys are currently led by interim coach Doug Meacham, who also serves as offensive coordinator.

It won't be easy to replace Mike Gundy. He is the all-time leader in victories by a head coach at the school. He took Oklahoma State to the top of the Big 12 conference, as one of the best programs in the league. It was only in the last few years that the losses started to pile up for Gundy.

Gundy was given another chance after the abysmal 2024 season to right the ship. Things went further South this year, when the squad lost by an astonishing 69-3 score to Oregon. Oklahoma State football followed that up with a loss to Tulsa. That Tulsa defeat sealed Gundy's fate.

Oklahoma State fans hope the Meacham tenure starts off on the right foot, with a win over Baylor. The two teams play Saturday at 3:30 ET.