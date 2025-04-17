Like most players in the 2025 NFL Draft pool, Ole Miss football prospect Jaxson Dart‘s dreams are days away from coming true. However, getting drafted would only be the start of Dart's childhood dreams of winning a Super Bowl.

Dart, who is currently projected to be a late-first or early second-round pick, opened up about his lifetime goals on the NFL Network program ‘Good Morning Football.' The Ole Miss quarterback admitted to doubting himself early in his college football career, but ultimately stuck to his roots and the goals he set as a young child.

“Quite honestly, it's never really been a doubt,” Dart said. “This is something that I've dreamed of my whole life. I remember, going back to pre-school, writing down I wanted to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Didn't really quite expect anything less than what it is now, but [I'm] just grateful and humble for the opportunity.”

Dart is one of the biggest wild cards of the 2025 NFL Draft. As the third-best quarterback of the class, he has received interest from the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. Some view him as a project, but others see him as a potential starter out of the gates.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's fluctuating NFL Draft stock

With NFL Draft week officially underway, experts and analysts have still failed to come up with a consensus landing spot for Dart. After he quickly emerged as the third-best quarterback of the class, behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, some even believe he could vault into the top 10.

Not many see the former Rebel rising past Sanders, but the former's rise has coincided with a slight dip in the latter's stock. Sanders was once viewed as the potential No. 2 overall pick, but is now favored not to be taken until No. 9. The New York Giants still have interest in him at No. 3, but the betting odds suggest they will leave the first round with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Once April 24 rolls around, Dart will likely be at Lambeau Field for round one. However, it would still not be surprising to see him waiting to hear his name called until Day Two.