Where of where will Jaxson Dart be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Will he be drafted in the top 10 picks like some have suggested? Or will he still be sitting there at pick 32 at the end of the first, where the Philadelphia Eagles will be fielding calls about his availability?

While only time will tell, one thing is for certain: when Dart's number gets called – literally – he will be ready for the opportunity.

Need proof? Well, look no further than the man himself, who let it be known that he will be happy to play for whichever team selects him next month in a pre-draft interview.

“I don't really care where I am drafted,” Jaxson Dart declared via The Rebel Walk. “In my mind, that is just where the journey starts. I have bigger goals and aspirations than being drafted to the NFL…I am just trying to take it one step at a time.”

Widely considered the third-best quarterback in this year's class, sitting one rung below Miami's Cam Ward but above the half-dozen players duking it out to become QB4, from Quinn Ewers to Dillon Gabriel, Kyle McCord, and beyond, Dart has all of the tools to be a good NFL player. He hit some great deep balls in college, knows how to run the RPO, and has the behind-the-line backyard athleticism teams have come to look for in modern-day NFL quarterbacks.

Is Dart a perfect prospect? No. While Lane Kiffen does run an offense that has NFL elements, it's not a one-to-one version of any scheme currently run in the league, with his next coach certainly having to teach plenty of new elements to his likely first-round quarterback.

If Dart can learn that scheme, put his head down, and master everything he needs to know about playing the position at the NFL level, he will absolutely get where he wants to be in the future, whether drafted at pick nine like Mel Kiper Jr. predicted, or at the end of the first.