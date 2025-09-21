On Saturday afternoon, the Ole Miss football program picked up another win with a blowout home victory over Tulane by a score of 45-10. Making matters even more impressive for the Rebels was the fact that they did it without starting quarterback Austin Simmons, who was injured the prior week.

Instead, making the start for Ole Miss was Trinidad Chambliss, who took full advantage of his opportunity by completing 17 of his 27 pass attempts, good for 307 yards to go along with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After the game, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got 100% real on whether or not there could be some form of a quarterback competition moving forward for the Rebels, considering how well Chambliss played.

“Yeah I don’t know that,” Kiffin said, per Daniel Hager of On3 Sports. “Like I said, Trinidad played really well and Austin was playing really well before he got hurt. I don’t know where Austin will be exactly because he was available but he wasn’t 100%. But he would’ve gone in today if we needed him and that says a lot about Austin too. He got himself ready to play this week.”

Both Chambliss and Simmons were vying to try to replace Jaxson Dart, who led the Rebels' offense over the last two years before taking his talents to the NFL, where he was selected by the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has started out this season hot, currently sitting at 4-0 and ranked at number 13 in the country ahead of the latest edition of the AP poll.

In any case, up next for Ole Miss is a highly anticipated home game against LSU next week at 3:30 PM ET. It remains to be seen who will be the Rebels' starting quarterback for that game.

After that will be the bye week before a home matchup against Washington State.