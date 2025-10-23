Ole Miss football needs to adopt short term memory loss this Saturday. Whatever thoughts from the Georgia loss must get buried. Simply because the Rebels are walking into another loud environment at Oklahoma.

They get another top 15 national showdown, although this one carries serious Southeastern Conference Championship implications. The winner continues to further boost its chances to make it to Atlanta come Dec. 6. The loser will need immense help to stay in the chase with two losses.

Oklahoma comes with its own advantages ahead of the matchup — notably John Mateer at quarterback and the pass rush. But Ole Miss presents its own edge in key areas.

Here are some bold predictions, including what kind of game Lane Kiffin will coach.

Ole Miss Won't Hesitate to Unleash Trinidad Chambliss

Yes, OU brings the nation's best defense and one of the better pass rushes. The front five of Ole Miss has speed to contain.

Kiffin isn't going to play a passive approach, though. Not with who he has behind center.

Chambliss will lead the Rebels offense even with Week 1 starter Austin Simmons healthy. The former became the Ole Miss starter in the middle of September and hasn't looked back since.

The former NCAA Division II QB scored three times in the shootout loss last Saturday. He's combined for 1,872 total yards with 13 touchdowns (eight passing) and has thrown just one interception.

Kiffin's longtime area of expertise is QB play. He'll find way to get Chambliss to be in a zone even in a raucous atmosphere.

Oklahoma defense will still test Ole Miss, Chambliss

Chambliss is still facing one of the best defenses he'll encounter this season.

Brent Venables has built a cat-quick pass rush led by R Mason Thomas — who brings one of the twitchiest first steps in the nation. Taylor Wein is another trench penetrator with a nation-best 10.5 tackles for a loss. Wein is athletic enough to drop into coverage too as a linebacker to create confusion for QBs.

Venables is renown for disguising coverages and throwing in zone blitzes. But with his front line, he earns the luxury of sending out confusing stunts that end in sacks or a stop behind the line of scrimmage.

The national title winning defensive coordinator from Clemson will aim to create confusion and chaos for Chambliss.

Another close game occurs for Ole Miss

The games get closer and more narrow this time of year in the SEC.

Last year went Kiffin and the Rebels' way in the 26-14 win. Except the QBs were much different in that contest — with Jaxson Dart leading Kiffin's crew. OU turned to Jackson Arnold before transferring to Auburn.

Mateer presents a different matchup, though, as a similar dual-threat talent. He'll do his part in stressing out the Rebels' defense.

This game comes down to which QB takes care of the football, but who controls the trenches. OU has that advantage on both lines, including the offensive line as that unit faces a down defensive unit.

Oklahoma and Ole Miss will be more competitive than the '24 meeting — but the home team wins 27-21.