After Lane Kiffin decided to leave Ole Miss for LSU, Rebels fans didn't take too kindly to the situation. Ole Miss fans unleashed their fire at Kiffin as he left on a jet at the airport. Now, it appears that even more people who knew Kiffin aren't taking kindly to his decision to leave Oxford.

Kiffin's former yoga classmates are taking shots at the coach after his departure, per Whiskey Riff. This is the latest in a series of stories coming out about Kiffin, including another that he left his dog Juice behind in Oxford.

The X account Old Row Sports also put together a compilation of posts that some of Kiffin's yoga classmates put together.

The Oxford yoga girls are dishing the tea on Lane Kiffin’s antics in class 😂 College football remains undefeated 💀 pic.twitter.com/RwDUkU5fzx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) December 1, 2025

“I will miss him walking in late for class with that d*** hoodie on but knowing his mat is ready and waiting on him,” a person said.

Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 11-1 regular season in 2025, with a College Football Playoff appearance quite likely. He decided to leave the Rebels for LSU, even though he fought to keep coaching the Ole Miss team.

LSU fired previous coach Brian Kelly midseason. The Tigers went 7-5 during the regular season.

Ole Miss is moving on from Lane Kiffin

Kiffin may not have many fans left in Oxford, but the team is moving on without him. Pete Golding, the team's former defensive coordinator, is the new Ole Miss head coach.

Golding said he's honored to have the job.

“Ole Miss Football is special. Since the day I arrived, I've felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community,” Golding said in a statement. “Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford. Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity.

“To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I'm excited for what's ahead, and I can't wait to attack this challenge together.”

Selection Day for the CFP is on December 7.