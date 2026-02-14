Oregon football earned Valentine's Day love via the College Football Recruiting trail. And this commitment comes 10 days after the Ducks landed Dylan Raiola's brother. Head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff won over a four-star running back with Texas in consideration.

Cadarius McMiller of Tyler High School in Tyler, Tex., chose the Ducks over the local university, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move on Saturday. Turns out the Longhorns weren't the only Lonestar State representative spurned here.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder says no to offers from SMU and Texas A&M — choosing against the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference, respectively.

McMiller now rises as a major recruiting coup for the Ducks and one more state of Texas win.

Type of RB Oregon gains here in this recruiting win

McMiller looks like a prototypical wide receiver with his frame.

He brings the downfield element off his speed — except through handoffs.

He reportedly has blazed his 100-meter dash time in 10.59 seconds on the track. McMiller has proven to be electric with his speed out of Tyler High.

The big, speedy back rumbled to an average of 8.7 yards a carry during the 2025 season. He crossed the end zone 20 total times last season; 17 via the ground game and three by air.

The Tyler star rushed for 939 yards while adding 186 through receiving. He also exploded as a sophomore by scoring nine total touchdowns on varsity. Multiple scholarship offers flooded in for him later.

McMiller landed 28 total offers before choosing Oregon. He's now the second offensive four-star to be added this month for Oregon's 2027 class.

Lanning and the Ducks won over tackle Drew Fielder out of Servite High in Anaheim to kick off the February recruiting blitz on Feb. 1.