Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks already landed one offensive lineman commitment on Sunday, and it appears the program is making it two. Reports indicate that the Ducks are bringing in yet another solid offensive tackle with a ton of potential.

Drew Fielder, who is a four-star recruit out of Anaheim, CA, has officially committed to Oregon, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports. Fielder chose the Ducks over the UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies.

“BREAKING: Four-Star OT Drew Fielder has committed to Oregon, he tells me for Rivals. The 6'6, 280 lbs OT from Anaheim, CA chose the Ducks over Washington and UCLA.”

This now makes it four commitments for Oregon to kick off the 2026 offseason. Fielder joins offensive tackle Avery Michael, edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, and linebacker Sam Ngata. All of whom are expected to be part of the 2027 recruiting class.

Article Continues Below

The Ducks have big goals set for next season, as the program aims to win its first-ever National Championship. Under Dan Lanning, Oregon has remained ultra-competitive, but has yet to get over the hump to win a title.

With quarterback Dante Moore returning instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ducks should have a head start on their competition. Moore will be a redshirt junior next season. He flashed major potential in the 2025-26 campaign after recording 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through the air while completing 71.8% of his passes.

Look for Oregon to remain busy in recruiting and the transfer portal in the coming months. This is one of those programs that is expected to be a top contender once again coming out of the Big Ten.