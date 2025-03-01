On Friday, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has heard the doubts about his NFL potential due to his height, but he isn’t letting them define his future. At 5 feet 11 inches, Gabriel falls below the typical height threshold for an NFL quarterback, which has led to skepticism about his ability to transition successfully to the next level. However, the former Ducks star is adamant that his skill set speaks for itself.

“I'm not for everyone,” Gabriel told CBS Sports at the NFL Combine. “Teams that I just don't wanna be on in that case anyways. I think alignment is so important, from coaches, players, to ownership. For me, every team that I’ve met with that I feel really good about have voiced to me they don’t give a rip about it. They value me for the right things, and that’s decision making, efficiency, accuracy, all things that translate.”

Gabriel is coming off an impressive collegiate career spanning six seasons at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. In his final season with the Ducks, he threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, while adding 149 rushing yards and seven more scores. His experience, production, and leadership make him an intriguing prospect despite concerns about his size.

Dillon Gabriel wants to prove the haters wrong, Oregon QB says he belongs in the NFL

Historically, shorter quarterbacks have faced an uphill battle in the NFL, but recent success stories suggest that height isn’t the defining factor it once was. Players like Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Bryce Young have all proven that a quarterback under six feet tall can thrive in the league.

Gabriel, who met with multiple teams at the Combine, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, is confident he can bring the same winning mentality to the NFL. “I’ve had the most experience ever, as you can imagine, starting in high school as a freshman all the way into my senior year on varsity, and then I’ve done the same thing in college,” Gabriel said. “I’m a leader. I’m a winner. I’ve won at all three spots, and I’ve done it in big games.”

His confidence is well-founded. His decision-making, poise under pressure, and accuracy have been hallmarks of his game throughout his career. As ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid projects Gabriel as a Day 2 pick, it’s clear that teams are taking notice of his potential.

While he may not be a first-round selection, Gabriel’s track record suggests he has the tools to succeed at the next level. The key for him will be finding the right fit—an organization that values his strengths rather than fixating on his height.

“If a team wants a winner, a franchise leader, they know who to call,” Gabriel said.

Regardless of where he lands, Gabriel is determined to prove that size is just a number and that his talent and experience will carry him far in the NFL.