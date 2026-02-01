With the college football season over, it appears Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are remaining busy. Recruiting is a never-ending cycle, and Lanning has proven to be one of the best recruiters. On Sunday, he landed a big fish in the 2027 class.

Reports indicate that offensive lineman Avery Michael is committing to Oregon, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports. Michael is expected to play offensive tackle and chose the Ducks over the Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans.

“BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Avery Michael has committed to Oregon, he tells me for Rivals. The 6'6, 290 lbs OT chose the Ducks over Michigan and USC.”

Michael is Oregon's third verbal commitment from the 2027 recruiting class. The Ducks have also landed edge rusher Cameron Pritchett and linebacker Sam Ngata. Head coach Dan Lanning has a firm grasp on recruiting, which has played a large part in the program's success under his tenure.

Additionally, the team is remaining active in the transfer portal well. The Ducks recently acquired Simeon Price, a running back previously with the Colorado Buffaloes. Price will be a sixth-year senior who brings plenty of experience to Oregon's backfield.

The 2026-27 season is expected to be another successful year for the Ducks. With Lanning leading the way, Oregon hopes to win its first-ever National Championship in football. After Dante Moore decided to remain with the program instead of going to the NFL Draft, the team should be in line to be ultra-competitive with its star quarterback returning for at least one more season.