The Oregon football season has come to an end after a loss in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl to Indiana. Oregon was dominated by Indiana in the game, but now turns its focus to 2026. This includes working through the College Football Transfer Portal. Now, Oregon has lost a player who made an impact in the CFP to Kansas State in the portal.

Oregon running back Jay Harris has committed to Kansas State, according to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

Harris entered the transfer portal before the game with Indiana, but was available to play in the contest. He was a major focus of the Ducks' offense in the loss, running the ball a career high 16 times. Multiple Ducks running backs were out with injuries or in the portal, leading to Harris being the primary back in the semifinal. He ran for just 35 yards on his 16 carries, but scored once. Further, he brought in three receptions for 32 yards.

The now-former Ducks running back just finished his second season with the team. He did not have much of an impact on the Ducks in his two seasons. He ran 52 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns, while also having seven receptions for 91 yards over his time in Oregon.

Article Continues Below

Still, he was a star for Division II Northwest Missouri State. He ran for 1,381 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023. This earned him Division-II All-American honors. Harris has one year of eligibility left for Kansas State.

Kansas State does have a stud running back returning to the fold. Joe Jackson just finished his sophomore campaign, running for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, Kansas State is losing a lot of depth in the running back room. Dylan Edwards, Antonio Martin, JB Price, and DeVon Rice are all in the transfer portal. Edwards was third on the team in rushing, behind Jackson and quarterback Avery Johnson. Meanwhile, Martin was fourth on the team, while Devon Rice was third on the team in rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats did add Rodney Fields Jr. in the transfer portal out of Oklahoma State. He ran for 614 yards and a touchdown in 2025. As for Oregon, they will likely be looking towards the portal to add running backs, as Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar have joined Harris in the portal.