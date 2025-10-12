Dan Lanning gave starting quarterback Dante Moore some valuable advice following the No. 3 Oregon Ducks' 30-20 loss to the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday evening.

It was a big matchup for both teams. They entered the matchup with perfect 5-0 records, understanding that someone was going to be 6-0 while the other sustained their first loss of the season.

Unfortunately for the No. 3 Ducks, that loss ended up appearing on their end. They were unable to take control of the game as Moore threw two critical interceptions when Oregon needed big scores down the stretch.

Lanning reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Erik Skopil. He brought up the concept of adversity, saying that Moore will have to overcome that if he intends on responding to those mistakes by having better displays moving forward.

“Adversity is real. You're going to face some of it in your career, and it comes down to how you respond,” Lanning said.

How Dan Lanning, Oregon performed against Indiana

It was a tough loss for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks to take against Indiana, especially following Dante Moore's mistakes. However, they don't have much time to worry about it as they must focus on the rest of their schedule.

Moore had a night to forget with the struggles he had against Indiana's defense. He completed 21 passes out of 34 attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions. He also attempted nine rushes but lost 27 yards on the ground.

Oregon did not have any impact in the run game, totaling up to 81 yards due to Moore's negative yardage. Jordon Davison was a bright spot with eight carries for 59 yards while making four catches for nine yards. Malik Benson caught the lone touchdown pass for 44 yards. Dakorien Moore followed with four receptions for 39 yards, Gary Bryant Jr. came next with four catches for 37 yards, while Noah Whittington caught three passes for 15 yards.

The No. 3 Ducks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET.