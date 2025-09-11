Coming off an absolutely dominant 69-3 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home, the Oregon football team's focus has now moved towards Northwestern. The Ducks will leave Eugene for the first time this season, as they travel to play the Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois. The matchup will also mark Oregon football's Big Ten opener, as head coach Dan Lanning and his team look to start 2025 3-0. Unfortunately, the Oregon offense took a bit of a hit on Thursday, as On3 announced via X (formerly Twitter) that former five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has transferred to a junior college (JUCO) in California.

NEW: Oregon WR Jurrion Dickey is no longer apart of the program. The former 5-star recruit has enrolled at California JUCO Diablo Valley College. https://t.co/YJhJz6aEES pic.twitter.com/JYyJTvVXTo — On3 (@On3sports) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“NEW: Oregon WR Jurrion Dickey is no longer a part of the program,” reported the recruiting site. “The former 5-star recruit has enrolled at California JUCO Diablo Valley College.”

Before leaving the Oregon football program, Lanning and the coaching staff had suspended Dickey indefinitely. In two seasons with the Oregon football team, the ex-five-star only had two catches for 14 yards. Many others had surpassed him on the depth chart. It was also unlikely that he was going to be able to contribute once his suspension had been lifted. Now, Dickey will get a new chance elsewhere. Can the Ducks put his departure behind them as they look to continue their undefeated start?

Article Continues Below

Oregon football looks to continue undefeated start to 2025 season

While Dickey's departure is disappointing, it's the type of thing that happens throughout the college football world. In an era where athletes can transfer and play elsewhere more easily than ever, the Oregon football program and Dickey parting ways makes the most sense. Now it's up to the talented wideout to make his way back to Division I football. The talent is there, yet he'll need to work on the issues that led to his original suspension.

With the trip to Illinois looming, the Oregon football team is certainly looking to mirror the start to last season. The Ducks went undefeated in the regular season, capturing the Big Ten title in their first season with the conference. Can Lanning and the Oregon football program start two for two? If so, then recruiting even more five stars to come to the Pacific Northwest should come a bit easier for the Oregon football staff moving forward.