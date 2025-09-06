Justin Herbert and Jeffrey Bassa were rivals on Friday night, but are aware that they share the same roots. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the NFL's 2025 International Games in Brazil, the former Oregon football players connected on the field.

Herbert and Bassa met up on the field after the game, along with three other Chargers players — fellow Oregon alums Troy Dye, Jamaree Caldwell and Nikko Reed. The five former Ducks took a photo at center field, making the Oregon “O,” where they were caught as the final frame of the YouTube broadcast.

Herbert and Dye have been teammates for years and often link up with other former Oregon players after games. Caldwell and Reed joined them in the offseason from the incoming rookie class.

Bassa and Caldwell were two of 10 Oregon football players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. After defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. got the ball rolling in round one, Caldwell went to the Chargers in the third round. The Chiefs took Bassa off the board two rounds later with their penultimate selection.

Oregon alum Justin Herbert leads Chargers to win over Chiefs

Herbert, Dye, Caldwell and Reed came out on top of the ex-Ducks clash, with the Chargers upsetting the Chiefs to begin the 2025 season 1-0. Los Angeles struck first on its opening possession to take a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the game.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak the Chargers had against the Chiefs entering the 2025 season. Los Angeles had not previously beaten Kansas City since Week 15 of the 2021 season.

Without much clarity in his backfield, Herbert led the Chargers to their second consecutive Week 1 victory. The sixth-year quarterback ended with 318 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, while adding 32 rushing yards on the ground.

While neither of the Oregon rookies made an impact on the box score, Dye came off the Chargers' bench to record five tackles. None of the three played a single snap in Week 1, with Reed sitting out as an inactive.

The Chiefs entered the game as 3.5-point favorites, but the Chargers appeared to be one step ahead throughout. Kansas City nearly tied the game in the third quarter, but a missed extra point prevented Los Angeles from ever losing its lead.