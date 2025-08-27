The Oregon Ducks' Week 1 opener is just days away, and the team has yet to announce a starting quarterback. With other programs making the announcement, head coach Dan Lanning explains his reasoning for not naming an official starter.

Lanning, who is 39 years old, questions how naming a starter is a benefit to the Ducks, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian and Oregon Live. Dan Lanning claims that everyone on the roster has to earn their spot every day and that those attending practice know who the starters are.

“I don’t announce a starting 3 technique. I don't announce a starting running back,” said Dan Lanning. “What's the benefit for our organization? People know; they come to practice every day. They know how we operate. I don't see a ton of benefit, and I love the fact that we have great competition. You've got to go out there – football, it's not a mortgage; you don't own it. You got to pay rent every single day. If there's a spot that you earn out there on the field, you got to turn around and earn it again the next day. That's what makes us better. That's what creates a great team.”

Oregon has four quarterbacks on the roster. So the starting quarterback could be one of Dante Moore, Austin Novosad, Luka Moga, or Akili Smith Jr. The Ducks' season opener is on Saturday, August 30, when they take on the Montana State Bobcats in a home game. It's possible we won't know who the starter is until moments before the 4 p.m. EST kick off.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are deemed as a potential playoff contender, as the program is coming off a solid 2024-25 campaign that saw them reach the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. However, Oregon experienced an early exit after being bounced out by the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 41-21 loss.

