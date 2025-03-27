Penn State football has become a powerhouse at producing top-tier NFL talent. The NFL is littered with former Nittany Lions, most notably Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons. One Penn State defender is set to join their ranks during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will not work out at the school's pro day on Friday, per Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS.

Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained why his client will not participate to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” Rosenhaus told Schefter on Thursday. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid April.”

Carter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. His draft stock has not diminished, even after news of a stress reaction in his right foot emerged in February.

Rosenhaus added that Carter considered a preemptive surgery that would insert a screw into his right foot. However, doctors advised Carter against the surgery.

Abdul Carter did not test test or perform in any on-field workouts at the NFL Combine in February. Rosenhaus was optimistic that Carter could participate at his pro day on March 28th, but it seems Carter's camp has changed their tune.

Penn State football's Abdul Carter is still expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Carter's incredible 2024 season with Penn State football set him up well ahead of the draft. He exploded during his junior season at Penn State, logging 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2024.

Carter is regarded as an incredible prospect and is expected to be picked within the top five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In fact, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Carter a prospect grade of 7.00, which makes him a “Pro Bowl Talent” according to Zierlein's ranking system.

It will be fascinating to see where Carter ends up landing during the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place in less than a month.