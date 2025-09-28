Penn State football extended the Big Ten's marquee game an extra quarter by erasing a 14-point deficit. The Ducks, however, sparked anger among the Nittany Lions fanbase afterward for James Franklin.

Dante Moore hit Gary Bryant Jr. on a 25-yard touchdown to start the second overtime. Dillon Thieneman leaped to the air to intercept Drew Allar on the next play, sealing the 30-24 road win at Happy Valley.

DILLON THIENEMAN SEALS IT WITH HIS FIRST INTERCEPTION AS A DUCK.#GoDucks x @DillonThieneman pic.twitter.com/nSB92dc0ZV — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game featured countless twists and turns in State College, Pennsylvania. Including Oregon nearly losing its 17-3 lead to Franklin's Lions. Allar hit Devonte Ross for a 25-yard touchdown to cut it to seven, then found him again for seven yards to tie it on a reverse pitch.

We have a ballgame. LIVE on @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/uFstHDMsAH — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 28, 2025

Kaytron Allen then scored first in the overtime for Penn State, before the night unraveled in front of the “white out” crowd. Fans gleefully filled Beaver Stadium to watch their No. 3 team in the nation. But multiple roasted Franklin and called for his job.

Notable reactions for James Franklin after Oregon OT win over Penn State

Franklin started pregame with dropping an eye-opening prediction. He believed PSU's home venue “will be the best environment” in the history of college football, sharing that with the ESPN College GameDay crew.

"This will be the best environment in the history of College Football tonight.. I feel very strongly about that" ~ @coachjfranklin #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/mNi2RK9pQf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2025

But Franklin is now an astonishing 4-21 overall against top 10 teams since he took over as PSU head coach. Penn State reporter for Nittany Sports Now Joe Smeltzer caught this scene, though: Fans calling for Franklin's job.

Penn State fans have started chanting “Fire Franklin.” pic.twitter.com/7fbERwNxOW — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 28, 2025

Ryan Clark of ESPN rose as one who ripped the Nittany Lions head coach.

“And another one For Franklin and Penn State. You are who you are. Especially, in the most important moments,” Clark posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Shannon Sharpe even questioned if Franklin can win a big game. Meanwhile, Franklin himself acknowledged the disappointment from the home fans.

James Franklin on the fans’ frustration: “When we win, there’s nothing better. When we lose, there’s nothing worse … I get it.” pic.twitter.com/LZoRa3L6Lg — Lexie Linderman (@lexielinderman) September 28, 2025

Franklin and his Nittany Lions likely will move out of the top five in the next rankings while Oregon ascends. All while fans voice their displeasure toward him after another letdown loss.