Penn State football head coach James Franklin hit a new low Saturday. Northwestern placed his name in newfound history not seen in 30 years.

Franklin entered State College with the Nittany Lions as a 20+ point favorite. But in taking the 22-21 loss to the Wildcats, he's now the first HC to lose consecutive games when favored by that much.

UCLA walked into its Penn State showdown as a 24.5-point underdog before stunning Franklin and the Nittany Lions. PSU was a 20.5-point favorite this time in its return home.

But the Lions have looked nothing like the top five team from the start of the '25 campaign. They also hit another form of unflattering history.

The other unsettling mark Penn State, James Franklin hit vs. Northwestern

Quarterback Drew Allar promised a more motivated Penn State team after the UCLA loss. But now the 2025 Nittany Lions are the third team to lose consecutive games to unranked foes.

The 2020 Lions lost to Maryland, Nebraska and then Iowa that season — all of which weren't top 25 teams. Franklin's team finished 4-5 overall in the truncated season.

Even his first PSU team lost consecutively to unranked Northwestern and Michigan during 2014. His '14 squad settled for a 7-6 mark that year.

Caleb Kolomafe ensured PSU fans would exit in disappointment, scoring on the final 9-yard rushing touchdown with under five minutes to go. Penn State turned the ball over on down in four plays on the subsequent offensive series.

Allar dealt with unfortunate news himself due to a frightening leg injury. Northwestern produced an eight-play, 22-yard drive to cap off the upset.