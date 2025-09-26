Penn State entered this season with an abundance of returning talent and vital experience after advancing to the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season. Consequently, the Nittany Lions are one of the favorites to win the national championship in this campaign. Though, besides a balanced and battle-tested roster, head coach James Franklin has a secret weapon that he hopes will finally lift the team over the top. And it goes by the name of Jim Knowles.

The longtime defensive coordinator earned a ring for the integral role he served in Ohio State's title run in 2024-25. He steered a defense that silenced quarterback Drew Allar and the Penn State offense during a regular season win in Beaver Stadium. Knowles also implemented a game plan that limited Oregon, the Lions' upcoming opponent, in the CFP Quarterfinals on New Year's Day.

It is hard to fully judge the DC's impact in his first year in University Park, considering Penn State has not played any team of note through three games, but he seems to be commanding the utmost respect from the coaching staff and players. Franklin understands what this Pennsylvania native can do for the program.

“Hiring Jim Knowles was obviously a big one for us,” the 2016 Big Ten champion told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. “Obviously, what he's been able to do defensively, if you look at the last two years, Jim's defenses have been as good as anybody. Being able to do what he was able to against Oregon… he orchestrated the defense… Being able to bring him back home and be a part of our Penn State family was huge.”

"Hiring Jim Knowles was obviously a big one for us.. Being able to bring him back home was huge"@coachjfranklin #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SY3O516EAv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 26, 2025

Penn State's new DC can help James Franklin, Drew Allar fulfill their goals

The Nittany Lions have allowed just 17 points combined in their three victories over Nevada, Florida International and Villanova. Their first real test will come in the form of No. 6 Oregon on Saturday night, but the early results inspire a considerable amount of optimism for this defense. Knowles' expertise can also benefit the Penn State offense. His perspective as a former Buckeyes coordinator who triumphed against both the Lions and Ducks is something Allar values tremendously.

“Very fortunate to have Coach Knowles here, I think he's made us better,” the senior signal-caller said on the “The Pat McAfee Show.” “It's always been a great challenge of us going against his defense, and I think that's what was exciting me about when he joined our staff… Just picking up tells and different things that {Ohio State} did against us that were successful and why they wanted to do things was really beneficial, for not only me, but our whole offense and offensive staff.”

Drew Allar is one of the most lauded QB prospects in the country and James Franklin is one of the top head coaches in the sport today, but they are both missing that signature win. A prime-time face-off with Oregon is an opportunity for them, and Penn State football as a whole, to seize that big moment. And if they do, Jim Knowles will almost certainly be a key factor. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.